East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called – around 11.30am on Thursday, December 12 – to ‘reports of a domestic garage on fire’ on Green Ridge in Brighton.

Four fire engines initially responded to the incident but, by 12.20pm, eight appliances and an aerial ladder platform were at the scene.

"As of 11.50am, everyone has been accounted for and there are no reported injuries,” a fire service spokesperson said.

“We ask that the public avoid the area while crews tackle the fire.

“There are six cars in the garage, which is connected to a house.

"As of 1pm, crews are continuing to tackle the fire using firefighting foam and the aerial ladder platform.

“The property has been substantially damaged, with the roof partially collapsing.”

The fire service said there was ‘a lot of smoke in the area’ and locals were ‘asked to keep doors and windows closed’.

An update at 2.20pm read: “The incident is scaling down and crews are checking for hotspots to ensure the fire is completely out.

“Please continue to avoid the area.”

At 3.20pm, the fire service’s group manager Tom Walby said: “Crews will remain on scene for the next few hours, damping down and checking for hotspots. We’d like to thank our firefighters, officers and partners for their hard work during this incident.”

The fire service said, at this time, the fire is being ‘treated as accidental’.

