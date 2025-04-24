Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a serious collision near Rogate, West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Sussex Police released a statment on the matter. It reads: “Emergency services were called to the A272 westbound at Rogate at 4.10pm on 20 April.

"The collision involved a single vehicle, a blue Hyundai I10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Three people were injured in the collision and were taken to hospital.

Serious West Sussex incident which left three injured sparks police appeal

"This included an 18-year-old man, a passenger, who sustained life-changing injuries. He was taken to the Southampton General Hospital where he remains.

"A 24-year-old woman, also a passenger, was taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, and has since been discharged.

"The driver, a 20-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and has been bailed, pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers are appealing for anyone with information, such as dashcam footage, CCTV or doorbell footage in the area at the time, to come forward.”

Police added that Information can be reported to them online or by emailing [email protected] and quoting ‘Operation Greencrest’.