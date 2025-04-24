Serious West Sussex incident which left three injured sparks police appeal
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A spokesperson for Sussex Police released a statment on the matter. It reads: “Emergency services were called to the A272 westbound at Rogate at 4.10pm on 20 April.
"The collision involved a single vehicle, a blue Hyundai I10.
"Three people were injured in the collision and were taken to hospital.
"This included an 18-year-old man, a passenger, who sustained life-changing injuries. He was taken to the Southampton General Hospital where he remains.
"A 24-year-old woman, also a passenger, was taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, and has since been discharged.
"The driver, a 20-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and has been bailed, pending further enquiries.
"Officers are appealing for anyone with information, such as dashcam footage, CCTV or doorbell footage in the area at the time, to come forward.”
Police added that Information can be reported to them online or by emailing [email protected] and quoting ‘Operation Greencrest’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.