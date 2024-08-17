East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported that it was alerted around 12.30am to ‘reports of two shipping containers alight’ at Stone Cross.

"As of 1.20 am, four fire engines were at the scene on Hailsham Road near Funnell Drive,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"The containers are on a building site. There are no reports of injuries.

"Crews are using four breathing apparatus and two main jets. Please avoid the area.”

As of 1.35 am, the incident was being scaled back to two fire engines.

The fire serviced added: “Breathing apparatus is no longer being used and crews are checking for hot spots.”

As of 2.10 am, the site had been ‘handed over to a security team’ and the ‘crews are leaving’.

1 . Shipping containers catch fire in East Sussex village Multiple fire crews were called to Stone Cross, after shipping containers at a building site caught fire in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, August 17). Photo: Dan Jessup

2 . Shipping containers catch fire in East Sussex village Multiple fire crews were called to Stone Cross, after shipping containers at a building site caught fire in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, August 17). Photo: Dan Jessup

3 . Shipping containers catch fire in East Sussex village DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0443.JPG : Multiple fire crews were called to Stone Cross, after shipping containers at a building site caught fire in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, August 17). Photo: Dan Jessup

4 . Shipping containers catch fire in East Sussex village Multiple fire crews were called to Stone Cross, after shipping containers at a building site caught fire in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, August 17). Photo: Dan Jessup