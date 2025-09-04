Signage falls from shop front in Worthing; council taking matter 'extremely seriously'

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 4th Sep 2025, 15:56 BST
There was a near miss when a shop sign suddenly fell onto a street in Worthing.

Phone Fix’s shopfront sign fell onto the pavement on Montague Street just as pedestrians were walking past – but no one was struck.

The incident happened on Wednesday (September 2).

Hamed Moeeni, who works at the shop, told Sussex World: “It is still a bit of a shock, honestly.

Phone Fix’s shopfront sign fell onto the pavement on Montague Street just as pedestrians were walking past – but no one was struck. Photo: Sussex Worldplaceholder image
Phone Fix’s shopfront sign fell onto the pavement on Montague Street just as pedestrians were walking past – but no one was struck. Photo: Sussex World

“I think it's something that gradually happened over the years. The rain water got behind the sign and rotted the wood.

“It happened whilst we were here but it could have happened overnight when people were leaving the pub.”

The incident was reported to Worthing Borough Council.

A spokesperson said: "We contacted the business to make sure it removed the signage and made the area safe.

"Thankfully no one was injured. The safety of the public is our priority so we are taking this matter extremely seriously and will be working with the business and property owner to understand how the signage came to fall from the building, to ensure there can be no similar incidents.”

