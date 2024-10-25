Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six men have been arrested following a house fire in Bognor last night (Thursday, October 24).

Police were called to support the fire service at the blaze outside a residential building in Station Road at about 11pm.

Two people were rescued from the building, according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, and the blaze was put out shortly before midnight.

Six men, aged 34, 37, 46, 47, 52, 60, from Bognor, were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, according to Sussex Police.

The 37-year-old man was also arrested for assaulting a 47-year-old man, police added. He suffered minor injuries.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “They all remain in custody at this time and an investigation is underway.

“An increased police presence can be expected.

“Witnesses or those in the area at the time or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1340 of 24/10.”

Five fire engines and a command support unit were sent to the scene.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "Upon arrival firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the premises and rescued two people from the building.

The casualties were given oxygen therapy before being placed in the care of crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service.

"The fire was extinguished using hose reels, jets and a thermal imaging camera, and the building was ventilated to clear the area of smoke.

"Our Fire Investigation Officers were at the scene overnight, and we are now working with Sussex Police to assist with their investigation."