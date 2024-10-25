Six men arrested on suspicion of arson following fire in Bognor Regis

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 25th Oct 2024, 10:15 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 10:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Six men have been arrested following a house fire in Bognor last night (Thursday, October 24).

Police were called to support the fire service at the blaze outside a residential building in Station Road at about 11pm.

Two people were rescued from the building, according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, and the blaze was put out shortly before midnight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Six men, aged 34, 37, 46, 47, 52, 60, from Bognor, were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, according to Sussex Police.

Six men have been arrested following a house fire in Bognor last night (Thursday, October 24).Six men have been arrested following a house fire in Bognor last night (Thursday, October 24).
Six men have been arrested following a house fire in Bognor last night (Thursday, October 24).

The 37-year-old man was also arrested for assaulting a 47-year-old man, police added. He suffered minor injuries.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “They all remain in custody at this time and an investigation is underway.

“An increased police presence can be expected.

“Witnesses or those in the area at the time or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1340 of 24/10.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Five fire engines and a command support unit were sent to the scene.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "Upon arrival firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the premises and rescued two people from the building.

The casualties were given oxygen therapy before being placed in the care of crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service.

"The fire was extinguished using hose reels, jets and a thermal imaging camera, and the building was ventilated to clear the area of smoke.

"Our Fire Investigation Officers were at the scene overnight, and we are now working with Sussex Police to assist with their investigation."

Related topics:PoliceWest Sussex Fire and Rescue ServiceSussex PoliceStation RoadSouth East Coast Ambulance Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice