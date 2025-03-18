Solar panels catch fire at home in West Sussex village

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 18th Mar 2025, 15:30 BST
A fire involving solar panels has broken out a home in Yapton.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said Joint Fire Control mobilised four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform to the scene on Tuesday afternoon (March 18).

"We were called at 1.33pm to reports of a fire involving solar panels on a home in Dunnock Square, Yapton,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus carried out an inspection of the building’s smoke-logged roof space using a thermal imaging camera, before using a specialist extinguisher on the solar panels.

“They remain on scene monitoring the situation to ensure there are no further signs of fire.”

CUCKOO CRESCENT YAPTON EV PANEL FIRE : A fire involving solar panels has broken out a home in Yapton.

1. CUCKOO CRESCENT YAPTON EV PANEL FIRE : Solar panels catch fire at home in West Sussex village

CUCKOO CRESCENT YAPTON EV PANEL FIRE : A fire involving solar panels has broken out a home in Yapton. Photo: SUSSEX NEWS AND PICTURES : Eddie Mitchell

Related topics:YaptonWest Sussex Fire
