Southern Rail: Another person hit by a train in Sussex with 'major disruption' reported

A person has been hit by a train in the Worthing area for the second time in four days.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Rail stated on its website that all lines are closed between Angmering and Brighton after the incident on Monday afternoon (August 11).

The incident reportedly took place at East Worthing railway station. An air ambulance landed in the nearby Dominion Road Open Space (Kitty's Field) and playground.

Trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident reportedly took place at East Worthing railway station. An air ambulance landed in the nearby Dominion Road Open Space (Kitty's Field) and playground. Photo: Google Street View

National Rail reported: “Major disruption is expected until 16:00.

"Services are unable to run in either direction between Worthing and Hove until further notice.

Services will be delayed, cancelled, diverted via alternative routes or terminated and restarted elsewhere.”

This is sadly a repeat of an incident at West Worthing on Friday night (August 8).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were called at around 20.40pm, to ‘reports of a casualty on the tracks’ at West Worthing railway station.

BTP said a person – believed to be a man in his 40s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the latest incident on Monday afternoon, the following changes are ‘currently expected’:

– Services that run between Brighton and Chichester will be cancelled;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Services that run between Brighton and Portsmouth & Southsea will be cancelled;

– Where possible, services that run between Brighton and Southampton will run between Worthing and Southampton only, and will stop additionally at West Worthing, Durrington-on-Sea, Goring-by-Sea and Ford;

– Where possible, services that run between London Victoria and Littlehampton will run between London Victoria and Hove, or will be diverted to run via Horsham instead

National Rail added: “You will likely need to use an alternative route to complete your journey today. Journeys will be extended by at least 30 minutes, so please check before you travel and allow plenty of extra time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For journeys between Hove, Portslade, Shoreham-by-Sea and Worthing, you'll need to use alternative local bus routes to complete your journey today.”

Tickets will be accepted for no extra cost on the following alternatives:

– Southern services via any reasonable route including via Horsham;

– Thameslink and Gatwick Express services between Brighton and London;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Brighton & Hove Buses on any reasonable route between Brighton, Hove, Portslade and Shoreham-by-Sea;

The following Stagecoach Buses on routes:

– 700 - Brighton, Hove, Portslade, Shoreham, Lancing, Worthing, West Worthing;

– 701 - Lancing, Worthing, West Worthing, Goring-by-Sea, Littlehampton;

– 11 - Worthing, West Worthing, Goring-by-Sea, Littlehampton

If you have been affected by the tragic incidents on the railway, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.