Southern Rail: Emergency services called out after incident in West Sussex
Southern Rail reported at 11.20pm on Sunday (August 31) that services were unable to run between Barnham and Chichester ‘until further notice’.
A social media notice read: “There are currently trespassers on the railway between Barnham and Chichester.
"If your train is delayed between stations, please stay on board and listen for updates.
“You can also ask the staff if you need more information. We know where you are and are working to get you moving as soon as possible.
“For your safety, please don’t leave the train unless instructed. Other trains may still be running, and the tracks can be very dangerous.
“If the area has an electric third rail, it stays live even during delays and looks just like the other rails.”
At 11.36pm, Southern reported that the emergency services were on site, ‘dealing with this incident’.
“Please note that trains are currently running at a reduced speed until we receive further information,” the company added.
"You will need to allow an extra 10-20 minutes to complete your journey.”
This incident was causing delays on the following:
– Services that run between Portsmouth Harbour/ Southampton and Littlehampton;
– Services that run between Brighton and Chichester;
– Services that run between London Victoria and Bognor Regis
Disruption continued until after 12am on Monday, when Southern reported: “Disruption caused by this incident has now ended. No further trains will be affected following this disruption.”
If you were delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be entitled to compensation. To make a claim for delay repay, visit: https://www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation