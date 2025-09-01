Southern Rail: Emergency services called out after incident in West Sussex

Trespassers caused late-night railway delays in West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern Rail reported at 11.20pm on Sunday (August 31) that services were unable to run between Barnham and Chichester ‘until further notice’.

A social media notice read: “There are currently trespassers on the railway between Barnham and Chichester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If your train is delayed between stations, please stay on board and listen for updates.

Southern Rail reported at 11.20pm on Sunday (August 31) that services were unable to run between Barnham and Chichester (pictured) ‘until further notice’. Photo: Kate Shemilt

“You can also ask the staff if you need more information. We know where you are and are working to get you moving as soon as possible.

“For your safety, please don’t leave the train unless instructed. Other trains may still be running, and the tracks can be very dangerous.

“If the area has an electric third rail, it stays live even during delays and looks just like the other rails.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 11.36pm, Southern reported that the emergency services were on site, ‘dealing with this incident’.

“Please note that trains are currently running at a reduced speed until we receive further information,” the company added.

"You will need to allow an extra 10-20 minutes to complete your journey.”

This incident was causing delays on the following:

– Services that run between Portsmouth Harbour/ Southampton and Littlehampton;

– Services that run between Brighton and Chichester;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Services that run between London Victoria and Bognor Regis

Disruption continued until after 12am on Monday, when Southern reported: “Disruption caused by this incident has now ended. No further trains will be affected following this disruption.”

If you were delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be entitled to compensation. To make a claim for delay repay, visit: https://www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation