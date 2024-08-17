Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trains in Sussex were subject to major delays after a person was hit by a train last night (Friday, August 16).

Southern Rail reported, ‘with great sadness’, at 10.30pm that a person had been hit by a train between Chichester and Havant – with ‘all lines closed’ as a result.

Stations between Chichester and Havant were not served and disruption was expected until the end of the day, Southern said.

"You may need to use another route to complete your journey this evening and we are working to arrange ticket acceptance,” a social media statement read.

"Emergency services are on site working to deal with this incident and services information will follow once it is confirmed.”

Train tickets were being accepted on the following alternatives:

– South Western Railway services on any reasonable route to & from the Portsmouth and Southampton areas, including services to & from London Waterloo, where available;

– GWR services between Portsmouth and Southampton;

– Stagecoach Route 500 bus services between Littlehampton, Barnham and Chichester;

– Stagecoach Route 700 bus services between Littlehampton, Chichester, Emsworth and Portsmouth, but this route will be closing for the night shortly.

At 10.40pm, Southern ‘strongly advised’ people do not travel between Chichester and Havant ‘as you may not be able to complete your journey this evening’.

A spokesperson added: “Services will be affected until the end of service this evening and your journey time will be severely delayed. We don't yet have an exact estimate.

“If your train is delayed between stations, please remain where you are and listen to announcements, or speak to staff for further information.

"Alternative public transport routes are extremely limited at this time of the night, so when you've made your journey as far as possible, please speak to station staff, where available.”

Services that run to and from Portsmouth and Southampton were being affected.

Southern said rail replacement buses were requested to go to Chichester and Havant this evening but ‘these will be very limited’ and are ‘not yet confirmed’.

Passengers were told if they had a ticket for Friday – but couldn’t complete their journey – the ticket will be valid today (Saturday).

At 2am, Southern said its service timetable had ended for the day and services were ‘no longer affected by this tragic incident’.

Southern added: If your journey has been delayed by 15 mins or more, you can claim Delay Repay compensation which you can choose to donate to @samaritans to support their life-saving work. Details on how to claim and donate here.

"If you've been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.”