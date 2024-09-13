A person was hit by a train in West Sussex this morning (Friday, September 13).

The incident happened around 9am, with emergency services pictured outside Durrington Railway Station.

A post by Southern Rail on social media read: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Barnham and Worthing.

“All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”

Emergency vehicles pictured outside Durrington Railway Station after a person was hit by a train. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

It has been reported that people have been stuck on a train outside Durrington station for around two hours.

“If you are on a train that isn't yet in a station, please remain onboard and wait for further staff instructions,” a Southern spokesperson added.

“We are aware of your location and we are working to get services that are not yet in stations on the move as soon as possible.”

The train company advised passengers that journey times ‘may take up to 60 minutes longer to complete’ – if changing trains or using an alternative route.

In an update at 11.30am, Southern wrote on X: “Lines are expected to reopen within the next 10-15 minutes following this tragic incident.

“Once lines reopen, our control teams will then work at getting our services running again. Once the first services to run through have been confirmed will update these here.”

Lines had reopened by 11.40am.

A further update read: “Lines have now reopened and services are now being added back into the service timetable.

“At this time trains will still not be able to call at Durrington-on-Sea until further notice.

“You will still need to allow at least 30 minutes of extra time to complete your journey this morning.”

A ‘limited amount’ of rail replacement buses had been operating between Barnham and Worthing ‘under station staff instruction’.

Whilst the incident was ongoing, Southern advised: “There will be no service between Worthing and Littlehampton until further notice. If you require these stations or those on this route, you will need to use alternative transport to complete your journey.

“There is no Southern service to or from Portsmouth & Southsea towards Brighton. If you are travelling from Portsmouth, you can use South Western Railway trains.

"For stations between Worthing and Littlehampton without a train service, please make use of the local bus ticket acceptance we currently have in place.”

At 10.25am, Southern Rail listed which services were running and where.

– Services that run between Brighton to Chichester were suspended;

– Service that run between Brighton to Portsmouth & Southsea were also suspended;

– Services that usually run between Brighton and Southampton ran between Southampton and Littlehampton only;

– Services between Victoria and Littlehampton ran between Victoria and Worthing only;

– Services between London Victoria to Bognor Regis/Portsmouth via Barnham ran as normal;

– Services between Barnham and Bognor Regis were also able to run as normal.

The train company said tickets could be used at no extra cost on the following services:

– Southern and Thameslink services on any reasonable route towards your destination;

– Stagecoach routes 700 (between Littlehampton and Brighton) and 500 (between Chichester and Littlehampton);

– Brighton and Hove services between Brighton and Shoreham-by-Sea;

– South Western Railway services between Portsmouth, Southampton, Havant, and London Waterloo;

– Great Western Railway services between Southampton and Portsmouth;

– London Underground on ‘any reasonable route’, including via London Waterloo, for connections with South Western Railway services.

If you have been affected by this article, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.