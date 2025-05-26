Southern train services disrupted in East Sussex due to 'incident on train'
An incident on a train is disrupting services in East Sussex this morning (Monday, May 26).
The incident was reported via social media by Southern and National Rail just after 10am today.
Disruption is expected to last until around 11.30am, National Rail and Southern both said in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).
Southern said: “Passengers causing a disturbance on a train between Brighton and Seaford means all lines are disrupted.
“Services may be cancelled, delayed or revised.
“Disruption is expected until 11.30am.”
We will have more as we get it.