An investigation has been launched after a man sustained serious injuries in Horsham, with no recollection as to how they had occurred.

Emergency services responded to a report that a man had been discovered with lacerations to his head yesterday (Friday, May 16).

The man, aged 52 and from Horsham, attended the Tipsy Fox pub in Worthing Road, Southwater, with his dog at around midday, and stayed there for approximately an hour, Sussex Police said.

He was staying at an address within a 10-minute walk of the pub, and arrived around three hours later with significant injuries to the back and side of his head, but had no recollection as to how they had occurred, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The man was taken to hospital where further injuries were identified, and he remains there at this time.

“Officers are working to piece together the journey the victim took, and the circumstances of what led to the injuries.

“If you have any information to assist our enquiries, we ask you make a report to police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1180 of 16/05.”