Police have confirmed a ‘thorough search’ of a St Leonards property will continue throughout the weekend following the discovery of chemicals.

Sussex Police said the chemical incident on the A259 Marina is set to continue as multi-agency partners work to ‘safely bring this incident to a close’.

On Friday afternoon (March 21) the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team desensitised the chemicals found in the property, and they are conducting a thorough search of the property for any further hazardous material, Sussex Police said.

A 100-metre cordon remains in place until police can confirm the area is safe.

Police on the scene of the incident yesterday (Friday, March 21)

"We will allow residents to return to their homes as soon as it is safe for them to do so,” a spokesperson for the police force said.

"We understand how unsettling it is for the 73 people displaced but thank the public for their patience and understanding.

"We continue to liaise with Hastings Borough Council at the rest centre at Royal Victoria Hotel.

“Hastings marathon is due to take place this weekend and event organisers will provide an update as soon as possible, as we continue to work closely with them and other partners to safely bring this incident to a close.”

Chief Inspector James Scott added: "We appreciate there has been a degree of uncertainty but this is a live incident and we are updating people as we have the information.

“Keeping people safe remains our priority.

“We understand there is speculation around the circumstances of this incident, however we can confirm that the chemicals are not part of any large scale drugs production and the incident is not believed to be terror-related.”

Police confirmed a 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of producing illegal substances and making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose. He remains in custody at this time.

