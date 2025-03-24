Sussex Police said the A259 in Marina has now reopened and a cordon removed this afternoon (Monday, March 24) after all the chemicals found in a property were safely removed from the scene.

A major incident was declared on Thursday (March 20) and a 100m cordon set up after hazardous substances were discovered in a house.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A police presence will remain in the area to carry out additional investigation inside the property and to provide visible reassurance to the public.

“Follow-up communications are planned for all impacted residents, and our partners will continue to work together to support a full return to normality.

“The emergency operation is now concluded and there are no plans to issue further ongoing updates at this time.

“A 28-year-old local man was arrested and subsequently detained under the Mental Health Act.

“Enquiries are ongoing, but there is currently no evidence to suggest the incident was terror-related, linked to large-scale drug production or any sinister motives.”

Detective Superintendent Steve May said: “We know this incident has been disruptive and concerning for the local community and I would once again like to express my thanks for the patience and support shown to us by the public.

“Multi-agency operations such as these are complex and rely on the collaboration and determination of many people, all working with public safety as their number one priority.

“Through the Sussex Resilience Forum we have robust, well-rehearsed plans for major incidents, and that preparation has been crucial to ensuring this incident was resolved safely.

“Thank you to all of our partners for their support, as well as the police officers, staff and volunteers for their hard work, commitment and diligence.”

Hastings Borough Council said it worked with emergency services throughout the incident, with council staff setting up a rest centre at the Royal Victoria Hotel for displaced residents.

Cllr Julia Hilton, leader of the council, said: “I want to thank all the council staff and emergency services who have worked so hard to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.

“Making sure that all the residents evacuated had somewhere safe to sleep and to be while they could not be at home was a vital part of the incident response. It is great to see how well different services work together in trying circumstances, with the safety of our residents at the heart of what we do.

“I was very disappointed for the event organisers and runners that the essential work to ensure public safety meant the cancellation of the much-loved Hastings Half Marathon. We will of course be happy to work with the organisers if they want to look at rearranging the event.”

1 . Scene of the chemical incident in St Leonards taken at around 7.20am on March 23 2025. Scene of the chemical incident in St Leonards taken at around 7.20am on March 23 2025. Photo: JL

2 . Scene of the chemical incident in St Leonards taken at around 7.20am on March 23 2025. Scene of the chemical incident in St Leonards taken at around 7.20am on March 23 2025. Photo: JL

3 . Scene of the chemical incident in St Leonards taken at around 7.20am on March 23 2025. Scene of the chemical incident in St Leonards taken at around 7.20am on March 23 2025. Photo: JL