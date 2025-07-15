St Leonards road blocked; firefighters at scene of incident
A St Leonards road is currently blocked due to firefighters attending an incident this evening (Tuesday, July 15).
According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just after 4.25pm today.
Fire crews are currently in Stonehouse Drive.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road blocked due to fire department activity on Stonehouse Drive both ways at Sydney Close. Traffic is coping well.”
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for a comment.
We will have more as we get it.
