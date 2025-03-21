St Leonards road closure: A259 Marina closed following discovery of 'explosive chemicals' - diversion in place

By Richard Gladstone and Megan Baker
Published 21st Mar 2025, 07:51 BST
Updated 23rd Mar 2025, 10:16 BST
A259 Marina remains closed this morning (Sunday, March 22) after a major incident in St Leonards was declared.

A259 Marina has been closed both ways since Thursday (March 20) night, following the discovery of explosive chemicals which ‘posed a threat to life’. Many of the chemicals have now been destroyed, and the ‘vast majority’ of evacuated residents have been allowed to return home, according to Sussex Police.

With the threat to public safety ‘significantly reduced’, police have shortened the 100-metre cordon on the A259.

According to AA Traffic News, the road is still closed from Sea Road to Undercliff, and a detour is in operation via West Hill Road.

Stagecoach South East said it expects the road to be closed until ‘at least’ tomorrow (Monday). Services 70, 98 & 99 continue to be diverted via London Road, Pevensey Road, Upper Maze Hill and Filsham Road in both directions.

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: “We regret any inconvenience caused as a result of this road closure which is beyond our control.”

