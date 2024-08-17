St Leonards road temporarily closed after collision
Those involved in a collision in St Leonards were treated for ‘minor injuries’, police have said.
Sussex Police officers attended an incident in Crowhurst Road, St-Leonards-On-Sea on Friday evening (August 16).
The road was reportedly closed from around 7.30pm until 9pm.
An eye-witness reported that at least two cars were involved and had to be recovered from the scene.
A police spokesperson said those involved suffered ‘minor injuries’ and there were ‘no arrests’ after the incident.
