Published 17th Aug 2024
Those involved in a collision in St Leonards were treated for ‘minor injuries’, police have said.

Sussex Police officers attended an incident in Crowhurst Road, St-Leonards-On-Sea on Friday evening (August 16).

The road was reportedly closed from around 7.30pm until 9pm.

An eye-witness reported that at least two cars were involved and had to be recovered from the scene.

A police spokesperson said those involved suffered ‘minor injuries’ and there were ‘no arrests’ after the incident.

