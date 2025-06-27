Steyning Fire sparks emergency response - 'keep your windows and doors closed'

The fire service are at the scene of a fire involving a property in Steyning.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from West Sussex Fire and Rescue department on X read: “We are at the scene of a fire involving a property on Middle Mead in Steyning.

"If you live nearby, please keep your windows and doors closed for the time being.”

Photos from freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell show fire crews dealing with the situation.

Updates to follow as we get them.