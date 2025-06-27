Steyning Fire sparks emergency response - 'keep your windows and doors closed'
The fire service are at the scene of a fire involving a property in Steyning.
A statement from West Sussex Fire and Rescue department on X read: “We are at the scene of a fire involving a property on Middle Mead in Steyning.
"If you live nearby, please keep your windows and doors closed for the time being.”
Photos from freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell show fire crews dealing with the situation.
Updates to follow as we get them.
