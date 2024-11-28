Storm Conall: '70 emergencies' in West Sussex as flooding reported and trees fall
Large parts of the county were hit by heavy rainfall on Tuesday night (November 26) after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning.
As a result, multiple roads were flooded, leaving vehicles stranded in some places on Wednesday.
More than a dozen flood alerts were issued by the Environment Agency in Sussex.
On Thursday, West Sussex Highways revealed exactly how many incidents were reported as a result of the extreme weather conditions.
"We attended over 70 emergencies yesterday, mainly flooding but also trees down,” a social media post read.
"Thank you for keeping us informed by calling in emergencies on 01243 642105 and using our online reporting channels for non emergencies.”
To report a problem with a pavement or road, visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/make-an-enquiry-or-report-a-problem-with-a-road-or-pavement/.
