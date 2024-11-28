Storm Conall: '70 emergencies' in West Sussex as flooding reported and trees fall

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 15:07 BST

Storm Conall caused more than 70 emergency incidents in one day in West Sussex.

Large parts of the county were hit by heavy rainfall on Tuesday night (November 26) after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning.

As a result, multiple roads were flooded, leaving vehicles stranded in some places on Wednesday.

More than a dozen flood alerts were issued by the Environment Agency in Sussex.

Storm Conall caused more than 70 emergency incidents in one day in West Sussex. Photo: West Sussex HighwaysStorm Conall caused more than 70 emergency incidents in one day in West Sussex. Photo: West Sussex Highways
Storm Conall caused more than 70 emergency incidents in one day in West Sussex. Photo: West Sussex Highways

On Thursday, West Sussex Highways revealed exactly how many incidents were reported as a result of the extreme weather conditions.

"We attended over 70 emergencies yesterday, mainly flooding but also trees down,” a social media post read.

"Thank you for keeping us informed by calling in emergencies on 01243 642105 and using our online reporting channels for non emergencies.”

To report a problem with a pavement or road, visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/make-an-enquiry-or-report-a-problem-with-a-road-or-pavement/.

