South East Water said 2,000 customers lost supplies or experienced low pressure after a pipe burst in Eastbourne Road, Willingdon.

Homes in Polegate, Willingdon, Eastbourne and surrounding areas were affected, while the A2270 was closed due to severe flooding.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) was called following reports of flooding impacting properties in Oxendean Gardens, Lower Willingdon.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “Two fire engines and a fire officer were in attendance.

"Crews liaised with the water company to isolate the leak and pumped water away from the area of the affected properties.”

The burst happened while South East Water staff were commissioning a new water main in the area, according to the supplier.

In an update issued on Thursday morning, a South East Water spokesperson said: “Our team on site has now completed the repair on our network and you should now see your taps flowing as normal.

“If your water looks brown in colour, please don't worry as it is not harmful. This happens when small particles of iron within the mains are disturbed. Simply run from your cold kitchen tap until the water is clear.

"Once again, we're really sorry about the disruption.”

The incident occurred just one day after South East Water urged residents to ‘reduce water use, now’.

In an email sent to customers, the water supplier said: “Yesterday (Monday), we treated and pumped 680 million litres of water in a single day, to keep up with demand!

"This now makes it 16 days in a row where demand has been higher than average for June.

“So, we urgently need you to keep your water use to essential purposes only - drinking, washing and cooking.”

The water supplier said it had ‘more teams out finding and fixing leaks than ever before’.

