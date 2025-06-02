'Suspected class A drugs' seized, say police, after ‘tactical enforcement unit’ spotted in Hove

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 17:59 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 16:23 BST

A police ‘tactical enforcement unit’ van was spotted parked in Hove on Monday afternoon, June 2.

It was reported that the van was bumped up onto a kerb in Lansdowne Place at about 3.20pm.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said on Tuesday, June 3: “Police executed a warrant at a premises in Western Road, Hove, at about 9.45am on Monday, 2 June.

“Four men aged 31, 33, 41, and 61 were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and remain in custody at this time.

“A quantity of cash and suspected class A drugs were seized at the premises.”

