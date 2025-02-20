Suspected ordnance detonated on West Sussex beach
Climping Beach was cordoned off after the discovery of suspected ordnance.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has issued a statement about the incident.
A spokesperson said: "Suspected ordnance reported at Climping beach, Littlehampton, on February 18, was safely detonated at about 3.40pm by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team.
"HM Coastguard was informed at about 12.30pm. Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team attended to set up a cordon."
The government agency said Sussex Police 'was also informed'.
