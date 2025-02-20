Suspected ordnance detonated on West Sussex beach

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 20th Feb 2025, 13:14 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 13:22 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Climping Beach was cordoned off after the discovery of suspected ordnance.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has issued a statement about the incident.

A spokesperson said: "Suspected ordnance reported at Climping beach, Littlehampton, on February 18, was safely detonated at about 3.40pm by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team.

"HM Coastguard was informed at about 12.30pm. Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team attended to set up a cordon."

The government agency said Sussex Police 'was also informed'.

Related topics:Sussex Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice