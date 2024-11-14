East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called shortly after 7pm on Tuesday (November 12) to reports of a hedge fire at the recreation ground in Western Road – the home of Hailsham Town Football Club.

The fire was out by 8.05pm, with no reports of injuries, the fire service said. The incident was handed over to Sussex Police.

A police spokesperson said: “The incident is being treated as suspected deliberate ignition and our enquiries are ongoing.”

The football club has now issued a full statement on social media, whilst a GoFundMe page has also been launched by a parent to assist financially. So far, more than £1,500 has been raised.

“Hailsham Town Football Club would like to thank those who have got in touch with us following the fire,” the statement read.

"Significant damage has been incurred to the hedge surrounding the ground, the seated grandstand, and also to the youth team goalposts. We would like to sincerely thank East Sussex Fire and Rescue, our volunteers, youth team coaches, parents and member of the public, who attempted to rescue equipment.

“Our under 14 side had been training on the pitch, and were sitting in the stand for a debrief session when the fire became apparent. Thanks to the quick actions of our coaches, everyone was quickly moved to a place of safety.”

The club said it has been advised by the police that the incident ‘is being treated as arson’, adding: “This senseless incident could have been a lot more serious.

"It is important, not just for the benefit of the club, but for the benefit of the town as a whole, that anyone with information reports this to the police via the 101 number and crime reference 47240221810.

“A parent has very kindly set up a GoFundMe page to help the club rebuild, and we are in contact with the insurers to assist.

“In the immediate future, one of the best ways to support the club is to watch us – Saturday’s first team game at home to TD Shipley will go ahead (subject to any late changes in the weather), with a 2pm kick-off.

“Entry is £3 for adults, £1 for concessions with accompanied under 12s free of charge. The bar and tea hut will be open, and we look forward to welcoming you to The Beaconsfield.”

The club posted photographs the morning after the incident – showing that the damage was limited to the hedge and stand, which bore the brunt of the fire.

The junior goalposts were moved out of harm’s way.

Lucy Worsell, who is organising this fundraiser, said the fire was ‘devastating news’ for ‘our beloved football club’.

She added: “This club has been a huge part of many lives in Hailsham town for years, and hopefully will be to come.

"Many of us will know someone who this affects, for many of us football is a big part of our lives. Our children may play and train here, along side many friends and family members, coaches also volunteering their time to the teams.

"The under 14s were training at the time, thankfully they are all safe. But their possessions were sadly destroyed in the fire, alongside the football stand. Coaches and members of the public were quick to move goalposts but unfortunately some have been destroyed.

"Please help and support get this local team back up and running. Any donations are so gratefully received. Thank you so much for your support.”

If you would like to donate, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-htu-football-club.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it the police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 1235 of 12/11.

1 . Football club arson investigation Children were ‘sitting in the stand for a debrief session’ when a large fire broke out at a football club in East Sussex – with the incident being treated as arson. Photo: Hailsham Town FC

