Sussex hospital emergency incident confirmed as 'false alarm'

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 7th Feb 2025, 15:22 BST
Updated 8th Feb 2025, 16:16 BST
A fire service incident at a hospital in Sussex has been confirmed as a ‘false alarm'.

A photo posted on social media on Friday (February 7) showed three fire engines outside the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

The image appeared on the ‘Sussex News - Breaking news for Sussex’ page on X (formerly Twitter) at 2pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.35pm on February 7, 2025 to reports of smoke above Royal Sussex County Hospital.

“We attended Eastern Road. It was found to be a false alarm with smoke coming from a chimney.

“Smoke may continue to be seen at the building.”

Related topics:SussexBrightonTwitter
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice