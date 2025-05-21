West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service crews were called to a blaze in School Close, Fittleworth at around 3pm on Wednesday afternoon (May 21).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We were called at 2.57pm to a house fire caused by a lightning strike in School Close, Fittleworth.

“We currently have six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform at the scene. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working to extinguish a fire in the roof space of the property.

“School Lane is currently closed and people are being advised to avoid the area.”

In a further update, posted at 7.37pm, the fire service said they were still at the scene of the fire.

The incident had been ‘scaled back’.

A spokesperson added: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus have been using hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire.

“The incident has been scaled back, but firefighters are expected to remain on scene for the time being.

“Residents are urged to continue to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

It was confirmed on Thursday morning that no one was hurt after the incident.

