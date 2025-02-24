Sussex Police has also made an arrest following the serious collision in Brighton.

The force said an 18-year-old man was fighting for his life in hospital after the incident on Sunday morning (February 23).

"Officers were called to a report of a dark blue Ford Fiesta hitting a parked car and a van on Braybon Avenue shortly after 5.20am,” a police statement read.

"An 18-year-old man, a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. He remains in a critical condition.

“The other occupants in the vehicle reported minor injuries.”

Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man, was not injured.

"He was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and driving over the prescribed limit of drugs,” a police spokesperson added.

"Officers are investigating the full circumstances of the incident and are appealing for any information or dashcam footage.”

If you have any information or footage, email [email protected], quoting Operation Longlands.

1 . Police appeal for information after serious collision in Brighton Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell