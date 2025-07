Police posted on Facebook at 3.30pm on Thursday, July 24, to say they are ‘urgently’ trying to find Stevie-Leigh who is missing from Peacehaven.

Police said: “The 29-year-old was last seen on Friday, 18 July in Brighton. Stevie-Leigh also has links to Hove. Officers are concerned for her welfare.

“Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts should call 999 immediately and quote serial 450 of 12/07.”