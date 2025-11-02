Sussex Police 'concerned for the welfare' of missing woman

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We're concerned for the welfare of 49-year-old Rebecca, who was last seen in the Eastern Road area in Brighton.

"Rebecca has dark brown hair worn in a low ponytail, and was last seen wearing a white hospital style gown, blue/green and white trousers, and dark coat.

"She was also carrying a black handbag and using crutches.

"Rebecca is likely travelling on foot, however may also rely on public transport.

"If you see Rebecca or have information to help us locate her, call 999 immediately quoting reference 715 of 02/11.”