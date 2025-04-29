Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The identity of a man found in the sea in Sussex has been confirmed by police.

Sussex Police have confirmed a body found in Littlehampton on Thursday, April 24, has been identified as 33-year-old missing man Nathan Limbachia.

The police force said his death is currently being treated as ‘unexplained but not suspicious’. His body was sadly found in water, close to the RNLI Littlehampton Lifeboat station.

Nathan was reported missing on Friday, April 11 having not been seen or heard from since the evening of Tuesday, April 8.

His family released a heartfelt plea last week urging him to ‘reach out to someone you feel comfortable talking to’.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Our thoughts are with Nathan’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Nathan’s death is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, and our officers will now continue their enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.”