Sussex Police confirm 'medical incident' amid large emergency response in city

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 21st Feb 2025, 16:35 BST
The police have issued a statement after reports of an emergency incident unfolding in Brighton.

A significant police presence was reported in New Road – outside the Brighton Unitarian Church. Multiple ambulances and police cars were spotted on the road.

Sussex Police has now issued a statement about the incident.

This read: “Police were called to a medical incident involving two men in New Road, Brighton, on February 21 at 2.45pm.

“Two people are in hospital receiving medical treatment.”

