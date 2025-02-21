Sussex Police confirm 'medical incident' amid large emergency response in city
The police have issued a statement after reports of an emergency incident unfolding in Brighton.
A significant police presence was reported in New Road – outside the Brighton Unitarian Church. Multiple ambulances and police cars were spotted on the road.
Sussex Police has now issued a statement about the incident.
This read: “Police were called to a medical incident involving two men in New Road, Brighton, on February 21 at 2.45pm.
“Two people are in hospital receiving medical treatment.”