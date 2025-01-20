Sussex Police investigation continues into death of man in Brighton: man released with ‘no action to be taken, pending further enquiries’

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 07:35 BST
Sussex Police said they are continuing to investigate the death of a man at a property in Brighton on Thursday, January 16.

Police said emergency services were called to Upper Hollingdean Road at around 10am, after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Forty-one-year-old Christopher Fox was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers at this time. A 49-year-old man from Hove arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no action to be taken, pending further enquiries.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore said: “Christopher and his family are at the forefront of our minds as we investigate the circumstances that led to his tragic death and uncover the answers they deserve. I know Thursday’s events were alarming for the community and I am grateful for the patience and support they have shown while we conducted our enquiries in the area.

Sussex Police said they are continuing to investigate the death of a man at a property in Brighton on Thursday, January 16

“The investigation will continue at pace, and we ask anyone who has any information that could help to contact the police online, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Marshgate. Information can be submitted anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

