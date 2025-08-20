Sussex Police renew appeal to locate missing Bexhill teenager
Police have renewed an appeal to locate a teenager reported missing from East Sussex.
Jessica, 17, was last seen in Bexhill on Saturday (August 9) at around 1pm, according to Sussex Police.
“She is 5’6” with long brown hair which she usually wears down,” a spokesperson for the force said.
"She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve top, black leggings and black and yellow trainers.
“Jessica also has links to Brighton and Hove, Eastbourne and Tunbridge Wells.
“Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts should call 101 quoting serial 3 of 10/08.”