Sussex Police search for 17-year-old missing from Chichester

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 7th Jul 2025, 07:13 BST
Sussex Police have announced that they are searching for a missing 17-year-old.

Police said on Facebook in the early hours of Monday, July 7: “We are searching for Casey, who has been reported missing from Chichester.

“Casey, 17, is 5’6” tall, with short light brown hair and a rose tattoo on her cheek.

“She was last seen around Market Avenue at around 9.20pm this evening wearing a blue Hoodrich hoodie and black sliders, black trousers and a black hoodie.

“We believe she may have travelled to the West Worthing/Ferring area. If you can help, please call 999 quoting serial 1287 of 06/07.”

Police said they are searching for Casey, who has been reported missing from Chichester

1. JPCInews-07-07-25-missing casey-SSXupload.jpg

Police said they are searching for Casey, who has been reported missing from Chichester Photo: Sussex Police

Related topics:Sussex PolicePoliceFacebookFerring
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice