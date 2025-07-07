Sussex Police search for 17-year-old missing from Chichester

Police said on Facebook in the early hours of Monday, July 7: “We are searching for Casey, who has been reported missing from Chichester.

“Casey, 17, is 5’6” tall, with short light brown hair and a rose tattoo on her cheek.

“She was last seen around Market Avenue at around 9.20pm this evening wearing a blue Hoodrich hoodie and black sliders, black trousers and a black hoodie.

“We believe she may have travelled to the West Worthing/Ferring area. If you can help, please call 999 quoting serial 1287 of 06/07.”