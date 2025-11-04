Sussex World Morning Update Tuesday 4 November, 2025

Sussex Police ‘urgently’ trying to find missing 17-year-old from Brighton

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 4th Nov 2025, 07:40 GMT
Sussex Police have announced they are trying to find a missing 17-year-old from Brighton.

A message on their X profile at 7.33pm on Monday, November 3, said: “We are urgently seeking to find Maisey who is missing from Brighton.

“The 17-year-old was last seen in the city on Sunday, 2 November at 1.30pm. She is 5'4" with dark hair and red highlights and was last seen wearing a black fur-trimmed coat, white tracksuit bottoms and black heeled boots.

Officers believe that Maisey may be in London.

“Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts should call 999 immediately and quote serial 1386 of 02/11.”

Sussex Police said Maisey, 17, is missing from Brighton

1. Maisey

Sussex Police said Maisey, 17, is missing from Brighton Photo: Sussex Police

Related topics:Sussex PoliceBrightonLondon
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice