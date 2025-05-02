Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A student from Lewes died after swimming in the sea during a night out in Brighton.

The Coroner Service West Sussex, Brighton and Hove confirmed in the opening statement of the inquest that Betty Matilda Griffiths, 21, died on Wednesday, April 16.

The witness statement of Lyn Ralfe, Coroner’s officer, said Betty was a student living in Lewes.

The opening statement said Betty had been out in Brighton with a friend on Tuesday, April 15.

The coastguard, ambulance and police took part in the search and rescue operation on the morning of April 16

It said: “They had been to a night club and had been drinking and were subsequently on the beach together. Betty decided to go into the sea.”

It said Betty entered the water at about 3.39am on Wednesday. It said: “The Ambulance Service were called when she did not re-appear. Ambulance, Coastguard and Police attended and a search commenced.”

The statement said Betty’s body was retrieved at Black Rock, Brighton, at 7.06am. It said CPR was carried out and Betty was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where her death was confirmed at 9.28am.

Dr Stephanie Rutherford gave their provisional opinion of cause of death as cardiac arrest and drowning.

The news of the student’s death comes after reports and photos of the search and rescue operation on April 16, which involved the coastguard, police and ambulance service.