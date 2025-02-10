Sussex traffic: A24 delays after collision; A21 roadworks; A275 reopens after serious incident

Here is your morning traffic update for Sussex on Monday, February 10.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavy traffic has been reported after a collision in West Sussex. A road traffic incident has been reported in the Warnham area.

An AA Traffic News report read: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A24 northbound before A264 (Great Daux roundabout).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minor traffic delays have been reported in Chichester, Worthing, Shoreham, Brighton, Polegate and Baldslow, Hastings.

The police have responded to a collision on the A24 near Horsham. Photo: Sussex World stock image

According to Sussex Traffic Watch, there are delays on the A21, north of Hastings at the junction with The Ridge, due to ongoing roadworks.

Elsewhere in East Sussex, traffic is reportedly slow on Kings Drive in Eastbourne due to roadworks with temporary lights.

The A275 between South Chailey and Cooksbridge was reported as closed both ways on Sunday night. The incident was reported at 7.15pm and the road remained closed as of 10pm.

According to traffic sources, the road is open this morning.