Major traffic delays have been reported after multiple incidents on the A27 in East Sussex.

National Highways reported at 8.17am that one lane was closed on the A27 near Falmer, approaching Brighton, westbound between the A277 and B2123.

This was ‘due to a collision and fuel spill’, the government agency said. Multiple people have since been taken to hospital. Click here to read more.

A social media post read: “Sussex Roads Police are in attendance. Four miles of congestion – almost 60 minute delays on the approach.”

Major traffic delays have been reported after multiple incidents on the A27 in East Sussex. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

At 9am, National Highways said the A27 near Falmer was now closed approaching Brighton. By this point, there were seven miles of congestion and 70 minute delays on the approach.

At 9.20am, the road remained closed – with a further collision reported eastbound.

National Highways added: “There's been a separate collision on the A27 eastbound. One lane (of two) closed – 40 minute delays, five miles of congestion.”

At 9.43am, a spokesperson said: “All lanes are NOW OPEN on A27 near Falmer, westbound, A277 + B2123.

"The collision/fuel spill has cleared

“There's a separate collision on A27 eastbound (same location). One lane (of two) remains closed

“Four miles of congestion, 30 minute delays on approach, both ways.”

Elsewhere in East Sussex, slow traffic had been reported on A21 Sedlescombe Road North both ways at A28 Westfield Lane. This is reportedly in the construction area, according to the AA.

Delays were said to be increasing on A21 Sedlescombe Road North Northbound between A2101 St Helen's Road and A28 Westfield Lane – with an average speed of ten mph.

Over in West Sussex, a road was partially blocked in Haywards Heath.

An AA notice read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A273 Isaacs Lane both ways from B2036 London Road to A272.”

In Horsham, delays were reportedly increasing on Robin Hood Roundabout Northbound between A24 (Broadbridge Heath Roundabout) and A24 (Great Daux Roundabout). Vehicles are travelling at an average speed of ten mph.

Rush-hour traffic was said to be ‘severe’ through Storrington – with delays on A24 Northbound between A24 and A283 The Pike. An average speed of five mph has been reported by the AA.

In Littlehampton, ‘severe delays’ were reported on A259 Crookthorn Lane eastbound between A29 Shripney Road and Church Lane.

Minor rush-hour delays were reported in Angmering, Worthing and Shoreham.

Delays were said to be easing on the A27 in Chichester. The AA reported: “Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on A27 Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.”