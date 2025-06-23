Sussex traffic: stalled vehicle on A259 causes delays

There have been reports of delays on the A259 due to a stalled vehicle.

There has been reports of an incident on the A259, which is causing delays.

A statement on AA Road Watch read: “(The road is) partially blocked and slow traffic due to a stalled vehicle on A259 North Way Eastbound from Lewes Road to Bridge Street.”

Sussex World has approached the police for a statement on the matter.

Updates to follow.