Sussex traffic: stalled vehicle on A259 causes delays
There has been reports of an incident on the A259, which is causing delays.
There have been reports of delays on the A259 due to a stalled vehicle.
A statement on AA Road Watch read: “(The road is) partially blocked and slow traffic due to a stalled vehicle on A259 North Way Eastbound from Lewes Road to Bridge Street.”
Sussex World has approached the police for a statement on the matter.
Updates to follow.
