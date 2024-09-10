This comes after a sewer pipe burst in Shoreham-by-Sea, which has resulted in local flooding this morning (Tuesday, September 10).

"We’re sorry for the noise and disruption our work near the A259 in Shoreham is causing,” a spokesperson for the water company said.

"Our teams are currently responding to a burst sewer pipe at the junction between Ravens Road and Southdown Road in Shoreham. This has led to flooding of nearby roads, and we are doing what we can to contain the spill, and protect the local environment.

"During this emergency activity, we anticipate that some local residents will experience noise and traffic disruption as tankers, storage tanks and pumps arrive at the scene to support.”

Southern Water said its customer teams are ‘already on site’, speaking to customers about what is happening and ‘offering any support they can’.

The spokesperson added: “We appreciate the huge inconvenience this is likely to cause, especially during the night, and are very sorry.

"As soon as the flows are under control, our engineers will start to work on fixing the pipe.

"We will keep customers updated through our social media channels and our website.”

