Teenage boy, 15, reported missing from East Sussex

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 18th Mar 2025, 17:15 BST
Police are searching for a teenager who has been reported missing from East Sussex.

Liam, 15, was last seen in Crowborough at about 10am yesterday (Monday, March 17), according to Sussex Police.

The police force said he is known to have links to Lewes, Hailsham and Eastbourne.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He is described as being of slim build, 5’ 9” tall, with medium length, mousy brown hair.

"He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a blue hood trim, grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue polo shirt and black trainers.

"If you have seen Liam or know where he is, please call 101 quoting serial 1347 of 17/03.”

Liam.

1. Teenage boy, 15, reported missing from East Sussex

Liam. Photo: Sussex Police

Related topics:CrowboroughEastbourneLewesHailsham
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice