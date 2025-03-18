Liam, 15, was last seen in Crowborough at about 10am yesterday (Monday, March 17), according to Sussex Police.

The police force said he is known to have links to Lewes, Hailsham and Eastbourne.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He is described as being of slim build, 5’ 9” tall, with medium length, mousy brown hair.

"He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a blue hood trim, grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue polo shirt and black trainers.

"If you have seen Liam or know where he is, please call 101 quoting serial 1347 of 17/03.”

1 . Teenage boy, 15, reported missing from East Sussex Liam. Photo: Sussex Police