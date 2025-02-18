Teenage boy dies after his car overturns at East Sussex petrol station
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A statement from Sussex Police on Saturday, February 15, said: “A teenager has tragically died after his car overturned at Applegreen petrol station in New Town, Uckfield. The incident involving a grey Audi A3 occurred about 5pm on Friday 14 February.
“Despite the best efforts of the public and emergency services, who commenced CPR, the driver – a 17-year-old local boy – was sadly declared deceased at the scene. The front seat passenger – an 18-year-old man from Lewes – was uninjured.”
Detective Sergeant Rosie Newman, of the Sussex Police Serious Collision Investigations Unit, said: “Our enquiries to establish the exact circumstances of this tragic incident are ongoing. No other vehicles were involved. Our thoughts remain with the victim’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”
The Detective Sergeant added that in the meantime, they ask anyone who saw what happened or captured anything on dash cam to email them at [email protected] quoting Operation Chineham.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.