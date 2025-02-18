Teenage boy dies after his car overturns at East Sussex petrol station

Published 15th Feb 2025, 13:34 GMT
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 10:00 GMT
A teenager died after his car overturned at a petrol station in East Sussex.

A statement from Sussex Police on Saturday, February 15, said: “A teenager has tragically died after his car overturned at Applegreen petrol station in New Town, Uckfield. The incident involving a grey Audi A3 occurred about 5pm on Friday 14 February.

“Despite the best efforts of the public and emergency services, who commenced CPR, the driver – a 17-year-old local boy – was sadly declared deceased at the scene. The front seat passenger – an 18-year-old man from Lewes – was uninjured.”

Detective Sergeant Rosie Newman, of the Sussex Police Serious Collision Investigations Unit, said: “Our enquiries to establish the exact circumstances of this tragic incident are ongoing. No other vehicles were involved. Our thoughts remain with the victim’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”

Sussex Police said a died after his car overturned at Applegreen petrol station in Uckfield. Photo: Google Street View from 2024Sussex Police said a died after his car overturned at Applegreen petrol station in Uckfield. Photo: Google Street View from 2024
The Detective Sergeant added that in the meantime, they ask anyone who saw what happened or captured anything on dash cam to email them at [email protected] quoting Operation Chineham.

