Teenage girl, 13, reported missing from East Sussex

By Megan Baker

Published 29th Jun 2025, 15:38 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2025, 16:18 BST
Police have appealed for help locating a 13-year-old girl who is missing from East Sussex.

Alicia, from Stone Cross, has not been seen since around 5pm on Saturday (June 28), according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Alicia is 5’2” and has medium length blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black Canada Goose coat, black leggings and black trainers.

"She is believed to be using the train network and may be travelling to London.

"If you see Alicia or have any information about her whereabouts, please call 101 quoting 1410 of 28/6.”

Alicia. Photo: Sussex Police

