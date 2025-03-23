Teenage girl reported missing from West Sussex
Police are ‘concerned’ for a teenager who has been reported missing from West Sussex.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for 17-year-old Melissa who has been reported missing from Crawley.
"She was last seen in the Three Bridges area earlier today.”
Melissa is around 5ft 2" tall, of slim build, and with light brown/dark blonde hair which is long with extensions, according to Sussex Police. She has a tattoo of a lion on her right hand and a tattoo of a rose on her neck.
Police said it is unknown what she is wearing.
If you can help, call 999 quoting serial number 443 of 23 March.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.