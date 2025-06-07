Teenager, 15, reported missing from West Sussex

Scarlett, 15, from Burgess Hill, left an address at about 2.35pm on Thursday, June 5, Sussex Police said.

She has links to Crawley, Horsham and Bognor.

"Scarlett is 5'7" with red hair and brown eyes,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

"She was last seen wearing a grey fluffy coat, beige lounge wear and red and black Nike trainers.

“Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 1215 of 05/06.