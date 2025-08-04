Teenager, 17, reported missing from Sussex
Police are searching for a teenager who has been reported missing from Sussex.
Marquez, 17, was last seen in Worthing on Saturday, August 2 at around 12.15pm, according to Sussex Police.
He also has links to Brighton and Eastbourne.
“He is 5’5” and has short dark hair with a red streak," a Sussex Police spokesperson said.
"He was last seen wearing a grey hooded jacket over a dark grey t-shirt, grey jogging bottoms, and black and white trainers. He also wears glasses and was carrying a black rucksack.
“Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts should call 101 quoting serial 1674 of 02/08.”