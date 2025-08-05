Teenager dies after collision in Sussex hamlet: Everything we know so far as police seek dash cam, CCTV or mobile footage
An 18-year-old woman was the only person inside the white Vauxhall Corsa, which was involved in the fatal incident in Binderton, near West Dean – three miles north of Chichester – according to Sussex Police.
The car was travelling southbound on the A286 Chilgrove Road when it ‘collided with a garden wall’, around 11.16pm on Sunday (August 3), police said.
Police said the 18-year-old victim was from Emsworth in Hampshire.
She was declared deceased at the scene, police said. Her next of kin have been informed and being supported by specialist officers.
An investigation is now underway.
The police are urging anyone who saw what happened to get in touch. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured any relevant dash cam, CCTV or mobile footage.
If you can help, please email [email protected], quoting Operation Parham.