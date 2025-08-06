A teenager who died in a collision in a West Sussex village at the weekend has been formally identified, police said.

The incident happened on Sunday (August 3).

Police are now appealing for information.

Police said the collision took place in Binderton, near West Dean and Chichester.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “18-year-old Ella Finley, from Westbourne, Emsworth, was driving her white Vauxhall Corsa southbound on the A286 Chilgrove Road when it collided with a garden wall around 11.16pm on Sunday, August 3.

“She was sadly declared deceased at the scene and her next of kin have been supported by specialist officers.

“Police are still urging anyone who saw what happened or captured any relevant dash cam, CCTV or mobile footage to email [email protected] quoting Operation Parham.”