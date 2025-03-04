Three fire engines sent to scene after reports of fire involving yurt in East Sussex village

Three fire engines were sent to the scene of a fire in an East Sussex village.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at 5.54pm on Wednesday, February 26, to reports of a fire near Old Church Lane in Hamsey.

An ESFRS spokesperson said that evening: “As of 6.15pm we have sent three fire engines to the scene. The fire involves a yurt (tent) and gas cylinders. There are no reports of injuries.”

In an update at 6.40pm that night the fire service said crews were damping down and turning over to make sure the fire was completely out.