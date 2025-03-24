Three Lewes PCSOs praised by Sussex Police for saving lives with ‘exceptional bravery and skill’

Sussex Police have praised the ‘exceptional bravery and skill’ of three Lewes Neighbourhood Policing Team PCSOs.

Police revealed on Monday, March 24, that two individuals are still alive after two recent separate medical emergencies.

They said the first happened on Saturday, February 22. PCSO Alan Ash was sitting in traffic near the Cuilfail Tunnel when a member of the public told him about a possible medical emergency.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Without hesitation, PCSO Ash investigated and quickly began CPR on the individual. Paramedics later confirmed that his quick thinking and actions were instrumental in saving the man’s life.”

The second incident happened on Wednesday, March 2, when PCSOs Karen Manning and Richard Amos were on patrol. They were flagged down to help a male who was unconscious and not breathing after he had collapsed and fallen off his bicycle.

Police said: “The pair immediately commenced CPR and managed the scene, directing a member of the public to retrieve the nearest defibrillator. The ambulance crew arrived and assisted with CPR, using the defibrillator to regain a pulse and circulation. The man was taken to hospital, and his bicycle was taken to Lewes Police Station.”

A member of his family said: “Dad’s recovery has been fantastic. He is off all life support, up and walking and talking. We were told the CPR he received absolutely saved his life, and he would not still be here with us without Karen and Richard. We are unbelievably thankful and cannot express how much it means to us that he's still here with us.”

The families of both people have thanked Alan, Karen, and Richard for their life-saving actions.