Three people taken to hospital after A259 collision in East Sussex

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 7th May 2025, 10:26 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 12:13 BST
Three people have been taken to hospital after a collision on the A259 in East Sussex.

A collision was reported around 7.30am on A259 Kingsway in Hove on Wednesday (May 7).

Sussex Police officers, South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) paramedics and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews were pictured at the scene.

A SECAmb spokesperson said: “Ambulance crews attended, assessed, and treated three patients on scene before taking them to Royal Sussex County Hospital for further medical treatment."

The fire service said the incident involved ‘one motor vehicle’ on Kings Esplanade, Hove.

"Firefighters from Preston Circus and Hove were in attendance,” a spokesperson added.

"Crews assisted with medical care and scene safety. Three patients were placed into the care of the ambulance service.

“Police, highways and UK Power Networks were also in attendance.”

AA Traffic News reported that the road was closed eastbound from Langdale Road to Sackville Gardens.

The westbound carriageway also had a lane closure in place, the AA added.

As of 12pm, the road had reopened in both directions.

