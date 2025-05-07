Sussex Police officers, South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) paramedics and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews were pictured at the scene.
A SECAmb spokesperson said: “Ambulance crews attended, assessed, and treated three patients on scene before taking them to Royal Sussex County Hospital for further medical treatment."
The fire service said the incident involved ‘one motor vehicle’ on Kings Esplanade, Hove.
"Firefighters from Preston Circus and Hove were in attendance,” a spokesperson added.
"Crews assisted with medical care and scene safety. Three patients were placed into the care of the ambulance service.
“Police, highways and UK Power Networks were also in attendance.”
AA Traffic News reported that the road was closed eastbound from Langdale Road to Sackville Gardens.
The westbound carriageway also had a lane closure in place, the AA added.
As of 12pm, the road had reopened in both directions.