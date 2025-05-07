A collision was reported around 7.30am on A259 Kingsway in Hove on Wednesday (May 7).

A SECAmb spokesperson said: “Ambulance crews attended, assessed, and treated three patients on scene before taking them to Royal Sussex County Hospital for further medical treatment."

The fire service said the incident involved ‘one motor vehicle’ on Kings Esplanade, Hove.

"Firefighters from Preston Circus and Hove were in attendance,” a spokesperson added.

"Crews assisted with medical care and scene safety. Three patients were placed into the care of the ambulance service.

“Police, highways and UK Power Networks were also in attendance.”

AA Traffic News reported that the road was closed eastbound from Langdale Road to Sackville Gardens.

The westbound carriageway also had a lane closure in place, the AA added.

As of 12pm, the road had reopened in both directions.